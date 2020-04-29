2 million Floridians have filed unemployment claims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After more than 86,000 more people applied for unemployment Wednesday, more than 2 million claims for unemployment have now filed with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The Department of Economic Opportunity has confirmed that many of the 248,000 people whose claims were recently denied were turned down simply because their claim was filed in March. State law requires applicants to apply every quarter.

“That sounds a bit screwy to me. Curious why April fourth was chosen for you to reapply. Which is really really an inconvenience,” said state Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando.

Unemployed IT tech Scott Read applied in early April. He got a check late last week, but Scott’s wife wasn’t so lucky.

She was just denied.

“No explanation. Unfortunately, that is the kind of ugly part. She was denied but no explanation why she was denied,” Read said.

In a letter to the Department, Stewart is calling for every rejected claim to get a second look.

“Forty percent. No, they’re not getting the money in their pocket and they are being asked to wait longer and go through a system that you still can’t get on,” said Stewart.

Florida’s official unemployment rate is at 4.3%, but that’s based on mid-March data.

Our calculations show it’s closer to 11%.

State law requires the number of benefit weeks to increase from the 12 allowed after unemployment hits 5%, but because it’s based on a three-month average it will likely be June before more weeks are added. That’s long after many have lost their eligibility.

Once the three-month unemployment average hits 10.5%, applicants are eligible for a total of 23 weeks of benefits.

If you applied for unemployment before April 5 and were deemed ineligible, you will have to apply again. If you filed after April 5 and were deemed ineligible, you may qualify for federal benefits.

Step-by-step guide to reapply

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, had some advice for the more than 200,000 people deemed ineligible for Florida’s unemployment benefits.

Eskamani wrote a “how-to” guide on navigating Florida’s unemployment after her office was inundated with calls.

“So, for all our March folks who waited weeks, they are being asked to reapply so that they can potentially become ineligible again and have PUA open up for them.”

The PUA Eskamani is referring to is the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which is the federal government’s version of unemployment.

However, the Department of Economic Opportunity said to even have the option to apply for the PUA, the denial by the state must show up in your online filing for the option to even show up in your profile.

“It’s not ideal. The only positive news I can offer to Floridians is for folks that need to reapply is that it’s moving faster in the approval process because their identity has already been identified and two back pay has been guaranteed by the administration. So even though your date is changing, now the date you first filed for unemployment is still being honored.”

On the DEO’s website, it says federal assistance is only available for people who are self-employed, gig workers, or independent contractors but Eskamani says that’s not completely true

“They way the language reads under the policy is, folks (are) ineligible in their state, and even if you are a W-2 worker. If the state keeps telling you you were ineligible you should apply for PUA because it might very well work out.”

If you believe you qualify for Florida unemployment benefits but were still denied or deemed ineligible, you can appeal.