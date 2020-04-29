Nassau County Sheriff’s Office seeking names for newest recruits

Published: April 29, 2020, 10:41 am Updated: April 29, 2020, 10:52 am

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – These bloodhound puppies are adorable. Not only are they adorable, but they are working to become K-9 officers!

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help naming its four-legged team members.

A Fernandina Beach family donated two 6-week-old female bloodhounds to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit.

The sheriff’s office posted photos on Facebook, asking followers to comment on the post to submit name suggestion(s).

Names will be accepted until April 30th.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will announce the two names once they are chosen.

Click here to suggest a name.