Universal Orlando to check temperatures of employees to prevent COVID-19 spread

ORLANDO, Fla. – Just hours after Comcast announced construction on the Epic Universe park would be paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, Universal Orlando Resort officials released new guidelines on health precautions for all team members and business visitors.

Effective Friday, the resort will take temperatures of all employees, contractors, vendors and other business visitors before they enter the property, according to a letter sent to employees that was obtained by WKMG-TV.

If any visitor is found to have a temperature of 99.9 degrees or higher, they will not be allowed on property or off-site locations and will need to wait 72 hours before attempting to return, the letter read.

Universal Orlando was shut down on March 15 to prevent the spread of the novel virus and has since extended that closure to at least May 31. Park officials initially planned to only close the park through the end of March and most part-time workers will be furloughed on May 3. An exact number of employees who will be without pay was not provided by the company.

Employees are directed to the company’s COVID-19 and Resort Closure Team Member information page for further instructions on the new policy.

“Before traveling to property, you should assess yourself for any symptoms, including checking your temperature: we don’t want you to put yourself or others at risk,” Bill Davis, president and COO of Universal Orlando Resort. wrote in a letter to employees. “Regardless of your temperature, if you are not feeling well or have any symptoms, including mild cold symptoms, you should not come to property! We encourage anyone in this situation to seek medical attention as they deem appropriate.”

