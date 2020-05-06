19th death in Clay County as Florida passes 38,000 coronavirus cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s statewide death toll related to the coronavirus rose by another 68 cases in the last 24 hours to 1,539. Among the newly reported deaths was Clay County’s 19th COVID-19 related fatality, according to date from the Florida Department of Health.

Data show the most recent Clay County death was an 80-year-old woman who traveled to New York. She did not have known contact with a coronavirus patient, but her case, which was first counted on April 7, is considered travel related.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Florida’s coronavirus caseload reached 38,002, up 563 from the previous day’s total.

Clay County now has 288 cases with 19 deaths, a 6.6% death rate. Duval County has 26 deaths among 1,077 cases (2.4% death rate), Alachua County has 295 cases and five deaths and St. Johns has 216 cases with four deaths. For a full breakdown of all 11 Northeast Florida counties, see the chart below.

So far, 6,557 of Florida’s COVID-19 patients have required hospitalization.

County-by-county breakdown

The state has tested 482,005 people for the coronavirus, with 7.8% of tests coming back positive.

It’s unclear how many people have gotten better since contracting the virus. The state does not provide data on the number of people who have recovered.

The latest death in Clay County was reported as the county continues its efforts to test residents. The county will have five sites open at various locations over the next two weeks. Appointments are not required but are recommended as appointment slots for some days have already filled up at some locations.