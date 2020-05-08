Another Jacksonville death as Florida passes 39,000 coronavirus cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County has recorded its 29th coronavirus-related death, bringing the total for Northeast Florida’s 11 counties to 72 deaths.

Florida’s death toll went up 69 statewide since Thursday and now sits at 1,669, according to data released Friday by the state health department.

The latest Duval County death was a 69-year-old man who had contact with a known COVID-19 patient. His case, which was first counted April 24, is not considered travel related.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida had reached 39,199, up 371 from Thursday morning

A total of 1,088 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Duval County, with 29 deaths, according to state data. For a full breakdown of all 11 Northeast Florida counties, see the chart below.

County-by-county breakdown

So far, 6,765 of Florida’s COVID-19 patients have required hospitalization.

It’s unclear how many people have gotten better since contracting the virus. The state does not provide data on the number of people who have recovered.

The state has tested 514,017 people for the coronavirus, with 7.6% of tests coming back positive.

The latest death in the Jacksonville area comes as Mayor Lenny Curry announced Thursday he will direct the city next week to suspend enforcement of Jacksonville’s outdoor dining ordinance to allow restaurants the flexibility to serve more people while operating under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order limiting dining room occupancy to 25%.