Florida’s coronavirus caseload nears 41,000; 2 more deaths attributed to Clay County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s Department of Health reported another 388 COVID-19 cases in the state Monday and 14 more deaths, including two additional fatalities attributed to the virus in Clay County.

However, the state reports two fewer deaths in neighboring Putnam County and based on the detailed released from the DOH, the 71- and 86-year-old men who are reported to have died in Putnam County are now listed as the 20th and 21st deaths in Clay County.

Monday’s report added seven cases in Jacksonville, eight in Alachua, two in Clay and one each in Baker, Nassau, Putnam and Union counties.

County-by-county breakdown

So far, 7,171 of Florida’s COVID-19 patients have required hospitalization.

It’s unclear how many people have gotten better since contracting the virus. The state does not provide data on the number of people who have recovered.

The state has administered 561,741 tests for the coronavirus, with 7.5% of tests coming back positive. The number of positives is much lower in Northeast Florida, but doubled over the weekend from under 2% to over 4%

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that barbershops, hair salons and nail salons will be able to reopen in parts of the state, including Northeast Florida, on Monday.

Mayor Lenny Curry said Thursday that he will direct the city next week to suspend enforcement of Jacksonville’s outdoor dining ordinance to allow restaurants the flexibility to serve more people while operating under DeSantis’ executive order limiting dining room occupancy to 25%.