22nd death for Clay County as Florida’s coronavirus caseload nears 42,000

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s Department of Health reported more than 900 new COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday and 44 more deaths, including a 50-year-old Clay County woman.

Florida is now at 41,923 confirmed COVD-19 cases, up 941 from Monday’s total.

The Clay County woman had contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus and her case, which was first counted by the state on April 19, is not considered travel related.

Clay County’s most vulnerable populations have been hit hard by the virus. The county has had 22 deaths out of 303 cases for a 7.2% death rate. Duval County, the hardest hit in Northeast Florida, has seen 29 deaths among 1,186 cases or a 2.4% death rate.

Statewide, there have been 745 deaths of residents or staff members of long-term care facilities. Fourteen of those were in Clay County.

For a full breakdown of all 11 Northeast Florida counties, see the chart below.

County-by-county breakdown

So far, 7,418 of Florida’s COVID-19 patients have required hospitalization.

It’s unclear how many people have gotten better since contracting the virus. The state does not provide data on the number of people who have recovered.

The state has administered 580,316 tests for the coronavirus, with 7.2% of tests coming back positive. The number of positives is much lower in Northeast Florida, but doubled over the weekend from under 2% to over 4%.