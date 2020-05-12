Man points handgun at customer in deli line at Orlando store

Published: May 12, 2020, 7:59 am Updated: May 12, 2020, 9:38 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – A shopper pointed a handgun at the face of a 73-year-old man who was in line at the deli counter of an Orlando grocery store, prompting commotion that ended with customers and employees fleeing for their safety, police said.

The customer told investigators he was standing in line at the deli on Saturday evening when he noticed the man next in line glaring at him, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

“Sir, what can I do for you?” the shopper asked the man, according to a police report. “Do we know each other?”

The man then stepped back and drew a handgun, aimed it at the man’s face and told the man not to mess with him, the report said. The shopper backed away with his hands up and the other man, who was wearing a mask and gloves, put the gun under his shirt before walking away.

Police are trying to determine the gunman's identity.

Multiple callers told 911 dispatchers there was a gunman inside the store, police said.

Store employees told investigators the victim is a regular at the store. They said the gunman seemed “furious,” according to the police report.

The police report said surveillance video matched the victim’s account. It also showed the man had his finger on the trigger during “the entire encounter."