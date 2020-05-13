Florida teachers get more time for certification

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida teachers who have been unable to renew their certifications during the coronavirus pandemic will have until the end of the year to meet the requirements.

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran on Wednesday signed an emergency order that granted teachers a six-month extension to renew their certifications.

During a State Board of Education meeting, Corcoran said the order came after many teachers were unable to fully meet requirements due to the coronavirus shutting down schools and other state operations.

All certifications that are set to expire on June 30 will be extended until December 31, the order said.

In March, the state also helped teachers by waiving fees and charges for testing requirements needed to renew their certifications.

Teachers have until July 31 to take or retake certification examinations free of charge. Teachers across the state have saved $12 million as a result of the fee waivers, Corcoran said Wednesday.