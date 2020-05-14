Coronavirus: Florida’s COVID-19 caseload surpasses 43,000

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health reported over 800 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and 48 more deaths, including two men in Putnam and St. Johns counties.

Florida now has 43,210 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,875 deaths.

The St. Johns County man, 65, came into contact with a confirmed case and his case is not classified as travel related, according to the Department of Health.

His death marks the fifth recorded in St. Johns County, which has seen a total of 231 cases and 39 hospitalizations reported since the state began releasing data in March.

The third death in Putnam County was an 84-year-old man who had contact with a confirmed case. His case is not considered travel related.

Putnam County has recorded a total of 127 cases and 15 hospitalizations since March.

View the chart below for a full breakdown of all 11 Northeast Florida counties:

County-by-county breakdown

At least 7,749 of the state’s COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized at some point since the outbreak began. Notably, that figure does not represent current hospitalizations.

It’s unclear how many people have gotten better since testing positive. The state has not provided data on the number of people who have recovered.

According to the health department, 609,574 tests have been administered in Florida. The vast majority of those (92 percent) have been negative, 737 were inconclusive and 1,228 more results are pending.