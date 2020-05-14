DeSantis allows South Florida counties to begin reopening, will announce ‘next steps’ for state on Friday

DORAL, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis joined the mayor of several South Florida mayors Thursday to announce that Miami-Dade and Broward counties could join the rest of the state and enter phase one of reopening.

Because more than 40% of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Florida, those two counties and Palm Beach County were excluded from DeSantis’ initial executive order two week ago lifting the stay-at-home order and to allow the limited reopening of restaurants and many other non-essential businesses.

Miami-Dade and Broward can enter phase one on Monday under the same restrictions -- 25% capacity of restaurants and retail stores, with extra precautions taken to protect both employees and customers.

Within the last week, DeSantis allowed Palm Beach County to lift some restrictions and gave the green light for hair salons, barbers and nail salons across the state to reopen.

DeSantis said he would be in Jacksonville to open “next steps” in the state’s reopening process, hinting that gyms and other health clubs would be able to reopen soon in an announcement that will make a lot of people happy.

As of Thursday morning, the Florida Department of Health reported 43,210 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,875 people have died.