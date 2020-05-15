Coronavirus: Florida’s COVID-19 caseload surpasses 44,000

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health reported over 900 new COVID-19 cases in the state Friday and 42 more deaths, including two men -- one in Alachua County and one in Clay County.

Florida now has 44,138 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,917 deaths.

The Alachua County man, 77, came into contact with a confirmed case and his case is not classified as travel related, according to the Department of Health. His death marks the sixth recorded in Alachua County, which has seen a total of 330 cases since the state began releasing data in March.d

The 23rd death in Clay County was an 69-year-old man who had contact with a confirmed case. His case is not considered travel related. Clay County has recorded a total of 308 cases since March.

View the chart below for a full breakdown of all 11 Northeast Florida counties:

County-by-county breakdown

Location Cases Duval 1,252 Alachua 330 Clay 308 St. Johns 231 Flagler 153 Putnam 127 Columbia 108 Nassau 65 Bradford 49 Baker 26 Union 14

At least 7,959 of the state’s COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized at some point since the outbreak began. Notably, that figure does not represent current hospitalizations.

It’s unclear how many people have gotten better since testing positive. The state has not provided data on the number of people who have recovered.

According to the health department, 629,895 tests have been administered in Florida. The vast majority of those (585,010) have been negative, 747 were inconclusive and 1,409 more results are pending.