Duval County reaches 1,300 coronavirus cases; Florida passes 46,400

Published: May 18, 2020, 10:59 am Updated: May 18, 2020, 11:31 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to the numbers released Monday morning by the Florida Department of Health, the state has reported 46,442 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 1,997 deaths.

More than 8,300 patients have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 symptoms since the outbreak began. Notably, that figure does not represent current hospitalizations.

Duval County reached 1,300 cases, as of Monday morning, according to the state health department. That number includes 35 deaths and 215 hospitalizations.

In Northeast Florida, some of the hardest hit counties besides Duval are Clay (320 cases, 25 deaths) and Alachua (337 cases, seven deaths).

View the chart below for a full breakdown of all 11 Northeast Florida counties:

County-by-county breakdown

A Tampa Bay Times analysis published Sunday showed 83% of those who’ve died of the virus were over 65 years old. One in four people over 85 with a confirmed infection has died.

The percentage of deaths tied to care centers has been steadily increasing over the past several weeks, the paper reported. Now, at least 43% of deaths statewide can be attributed to long-term care facilities -- a total of 875 lives lost.

The Florida Department of Health has not recorded any coronavirus deaths among children.

The youngest confirmed fatality is a 26-year-old man in Miami-Dade County. He had a history of alcoholic cardiomyopathy and died at a hospital after developing pneumonia caused by COVID-19.

The Times gathered records from medical examiners in 21 of the state’s 22 districts, accounting for 1,539 deaths. Separately, the Times received a copy of a master list of coronavirus-related deaths from the state’s Medical Examiners Commission.

It’s unclear how many people have gotten better since testing positive. The state has not provided data on the number of people who have recovered.

The state has administered 677,710 tests for the coronavirus, with 6.8% of tests coming back positive.

Beginning Monday, Florida will reduce restrictions on restaurant and retail store capacity from 25% to 50%, and will allow the reopening of museums, libraries and gyms at 50% capacity. Bars and movie theaters will remain closed.