Florida coronavirus cases near 50,900

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health reported Sunday morning that 50,867 people have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 740 in a span of 24 hours.

Four coronavirus-related deaths were recorded since Saturday morning, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,237 as of 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the state Department of Health.

There were no additional coronavirus-related deaths reported Sunday in Northeast Florida.

In the region, there have been confirmed 3,021 COVID-19 cases and 96 deaths.

View the chart below for a full breakdown of all 11 Northeast Florida counties:

So far, the state has tested 872,916 people for the coronavirus, with 5.8% of tests coming back positive -- a percentage that has dropped.

It’s unclear how many people have gotten better since testing positive. The state has not provided data on the number of people who have recovered.