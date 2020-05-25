2 more Jacksonville deaths as Florida’s coronavirus cases top 51,000

Published: May 25, 2020, 11:23 am Updated: May 25, 2020, 11:34 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two more Duval County coronavirus patients have died. They were among 15 new coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Florida since Sunday morning, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,252 as of 10 a.m. Monday, according to the state Department of Health.

The Florida Department of Health reported Monday morning that 51,746 people have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 879 in a span of 24 hours.

In the region, there have been confirmed 3,063 COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths.

Details on the two new Jacksonville deaths were not yet available.

View the chart below for a full breakdown of all 11 Northeast Florida counties:

So far, the state has administered 909,928 tests for the coronavirus, with 5.7% of tests coming back positive -- a percentage that has dropped consistently.

It’s unclear how many people have gotten better since testing positive. The state has not provided data on the number of people who have recovered because there is no standard definition for a “recovered” COVID-19 patient.