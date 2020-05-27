3 more Northeast Florida coronavirus deaths push region over 100 fatalities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 11 Northeast Florida counties News4Jax has been tracking through the coronavirus pandemic have now reported a total of 102 COVID-19 related deaths, including two in Duval County and one in Clay County in the last 24 hours.

Most of those deaths have been in Duval County (total of 46 deaths among 1,507 confirmed coronavirus cases) and Clay County (28 deaths among 366 cases).

According to data released Wednesday morning by the Florida Department of Health, 52,634 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida, an increase of 379 in the last 24 hours.

The statewide death toll was at 2,319 as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, with 60 deaths reported statewide since the previous day’s update, according to state DOH data.

Details on the three latest Northeast Florida deaths were not yet available.

In the Northeast Florida region, there have been 3,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

View the chart below for a full breakdown of all 11 Northeast Florida counties:

So far, the state has administered 935,271 tests for the coronavirus, with 5.6% of tests coming back positive.

It’s unclear how many people have gotten better since testing positive. The state has not provided data on the number of people who have recovered because there is no standard definition for a “recovered” COVID-19 patient.