Florida coronavirus cases up by more than 1,200; 3 new local deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to data released Friday afternoon by the Florida Department of Health, 54,497 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,212 in the last 24 hours.

The state data showed Florida’s death toll as of 1:30 p.m. Friday was at 2,413, including three newly reported deaths in Northeast Florida.

Duval County reported its 47th COVID-19 related death, Union County reported its first, and St. Johns County reported its first new death in more than two weeks, bringing its total to six.

The latest death in Duval County was an 80-year-old man whose case was first counted May 14. He had contact with another confirmed COVID-19 case.

The St. Johns patient who died was a 91-year-old woman whose case was first counted May 12. It’s unknown if she had contact with a confirmed coronavirus case.

The first death reported in Union County was a 63-year-old man who had contact with another confirmed COVID-19 case. His case was first counted May 25.

None of the three new Northeast Florida deaths are considered travel-related cases.

The 11 Northeast Florida counties News4Jax has been tracking through the coronavirus pandemic have now reported a total of 106 COVID-19 related deaths among 3,220 confirmed coronavirus cases.

View the chart below for a full breakdown of all 11 Northeast Florida counties:

So far, the state has administered 984,160 tests for the coronavirus, with 5.5% of tests coming back positive.

It’s unclear how many people have gotten better since testing positive. The state has not provided data on the number of people who have recovered because there is no standard definition for a “recovered” COVID-19 patient.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but it can cause more severe illness including pneumonia in older adults and people with existing health problems. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus within weeks.