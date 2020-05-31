50th COVID-19 death in Jacksonville as Florida surpasses 56,000 total cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health reported another 739 cases of coronavirus Sunday and four additional deaths attributed to the disease.

A 90-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman from Jacksonville were among the new deaths reported in the state Sunday.

There are 56,163 residents and visitors to Florida who have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 90 days and 2,451 people have died.

In addition to Duval County’s 50th death from the virus, the total cases increased by 36 to 1,644. The percentage of positive tests in Jacksonville was 3% with more than 53,000 negative tests for the sometimes deadly virus.

St. Johns and Flagler counties had four additional cases each reported Sunday; Clay and Putnam each added two cases; Alachua and Nassau counties each added one case in the last 24 hours.