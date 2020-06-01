Officer responding to call hits, kills woman crossing road

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A police officer responding to an emergency call hit a woman who was crossing the road early Monday, killing her, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The 41-year-old officer from the Orange City Police Department had his emergency lights activated when he hit the woman, Lt. Kim Montes said in a news release.

The officer's sports utility vehicle hit the 51-year-old woman, Montes said. The woman, who was not in a crosswalk, died at the scene.

The officer was not injured, according to the report. Troopers did not release the names of the officer or the woman.

The crash remains under investigation.