Officer responding to call hits, kills woman crossing road
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A police officer responding to an emergency call hit a woman who was crossing the road early Monday, killing her, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The 41-year-old officer from the Orange City Police Department had his emergency lights activated when he hit the woman, Lt. Kim Montes said in a news release.
The officer's sports utility vehicle hit the 51-year-old woman, Montes said. The woman, who was not in a crosswalk, died at the scene.
The officer was not injured, according to the report. Troopers did not release the names of the officer or the woman.
The crash remains under investigation.
