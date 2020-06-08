Could uptick in new COVID-19 cases be linked to Florida’s phase one reopening?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As most of Florida on Friday moved into phase two of reopening its economy from the coronavirus shutdown, the state was also in the middle of a string of five days when more than 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported each day.

“Potentially, we could be in a worse place in a week or two than we were at the height of the pandemic when we were forced to stay home,” said Dr. Jonathan Kantor, an epidemiologist.

Kantor said Florida’s demographics are a recipe for disaster: a large healthy population of older Floridians combined with a very young segment of the society.

Kantor said the recent uptick in new coronavirus cases could be directly related to the state moving into its phase one reopening, which started May 4. He said it has the potential to put Florida right back where the state started.

"It’s important to be responsible and say, ‘I realize I’m not legally required to stay home, but I need to do everything I can to reduce transmission, and again, I won’t know if I have coronavirus.’ That’s a critical point. You won’t know when you’re infectious, Kantor said.

Here are the statistics provided by the Florida Department of Health of what the state is seeing:

Wednesday, June 3: An increase of 1,317 COVID-19 cases.

Thursday, June 4: A jump of 1,419 cases -- the highest one-day jump in cases since the coronavirus pandemic reached Florida.

Friday, June 5: Up 1,305 cases.

Saturday, June 6: Up 1,270 cases.

Sunday, June 7: Up 1,180 cases.

On Monday, June 8, the state reported 966 new cases, breaking the streak of more 1,100 cases reported five days in a row.

Kantor said the recent uptick has nothing to do with protests statewide over the last week. Even though people gathered in close proximity, it’s still too early to see any potential impact. It’s possible, however, in roughly a month, Florida will experience another uptick based on exposure. Increased testing is helping physicians identify new cases but doctors say Floridians can’t afford to let their guard down.

“You’re not going to know when your infectious, so it’s not that somebody is ill-meaning or that somebody is going out there sick, willy nilly affecting people. It’s just that there’s no way of knowing it,” Kantor said.

It’s also worth noting that the last time the state saw at least four days in a row with more than 1,000 new cases each day, less than 10,000 test results came in each day, on average. That testing number is now around 30,000, so the percentage of people testing positive is lower.