Economists to revise Florida general revenue estimate in August

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With tax revenues plummeting because of the coronavirus pandemic, a panel of economists will meet in August to revise estimates of state general revenue, according to calendar published Friday.

The economists, acting as the state Revenue Estimating Conference, will meet Aug. 14 after various panels meet throughout July and early August to analyze other issues involving state revenue and spending.

General revenue, which includes sales-tax money, plays a critical role in funding programs such as schools, health care and prisons.

The periodic estimates are closely watched, with lawmakers using them in making budget decisions.