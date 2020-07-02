Pence, DeSantis meet at Tampa hospital to discuss coronavirus

TAMPA – Hours after Florida reported more the highest number of new cases of coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence visited with Gov. Ron DeSantis emerged from a meeting at Tampa General Hospital to reassure residents that the state can handle the upsurge in cases.

Pence said there were plenty of hospital beds available in Florida, an abundance of ventilators and there is no shortage of personal protective equipment in the state.

“We’re in a much better place than we were even two months ago to treat people with coronavirus,” Pence said. “We will flatten the curve, we will slow the spread and we’ll bring back Florida’s economy.”

Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Brix and Health and Human Service Secretary Alex Azar also attended the meeting and spoke about prevention, emerging treatments and the progress toward a vaccine.

Florida reported 10,109 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday -- more than 500 above the old mark set last weekend and six times higher than where the daily record stood less than a month ago.

The state also reported 68 deaths Thursday, as the seven-day average for daily fatalities is now back over 40, a 30% increase from two weeks ago. The state’s death rate peaked at 60 per day in early May, but had declined to 30 by June 1 before it began creeping up two weeks ago.

Since March 1, the state has seen more than 169,000 confirmed cases and 3,718 deaths. Before June 11, the state’s worst day for reported cases had been 1,601, set in mid-May. That number has been eclipsed every day for the last three weeks.

The spikes caused DeSantis to reclose bars to sit-down service, several counties to close their beaches for the Fourth of July weekend and numerous municipalities to order the wearing of masks in public spaces, a mandate that some opponents are challenging in court. A state legislator is known to have tested positive.

The outbreak also caused Pence and DeSantis to curtail their visit, which was supposed to be part of the vice president’s now-canceled “Faith In America” campaign tour.

Earlier Thursday, Florida Democrats criticized the coronavirus response from the White House and DeSantis as needlessly endangering lives by opening up too soon and not mandating safety measures such as wearing masks.