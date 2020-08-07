Bar owners rally for reopening at Florida Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Bar owners are becoming increasingly distraught over the ongoing state-mandated closure of their businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation banned on-site alcohol consumption at bars and breweries in late June in response to a spike in COVID-19 numbers in the state.

Dozens of owners took to the State Capitol on Friday to make their voices heard, saying the second round of closures have brought them to their breaking point.

“Many of us are not going to survive this and we’re no different. We’re no different than other people whose businesses are open and we deserve that right,” said Judi Yaeger, who drove two and a half hours from Williston to represent her bar, the Junction Tavern. “I’ve owned the bar for 21 years, and I don’t want to go down without a fight,”

The owners pointed out that even with bars closed, case numbers haven’t gotten better and remain high.

Meanwhile, bar owners like James Cuneo, who owns Howlin Wolf Bar in Putnam County, are starting to feel the pinch of plummeting profits.

“We’re getting to the point now where we’re financially paying for our staff out of our own pocket and all. But we’ve lost 50-75% of income, still have to pay the bills, still have to pay our liquor license that’s due in September,” said Cuneo.

Many of the bar owners have signed on for a lawsuit against the state, demanding they be allowed to reopen.

“The DBPR is taking a position on this entire issue that seems to be one of creating the best public image instead of creating the safest public policy,” said Jacob Weil, the attorney representing bars in the case.

The lawsuit filed by the bar owners at Friday’s rally has received one hearing so far. It was filed in Volusia County, but the state has asked for it to be transferred to Tallahassee.

The owners argue that the closures go on for much longer, the cost could be thousands of small businesses closing their doors forever.

“And these are small mom and pop businesses that spent their entire life savings working hard to build these businesses,” Weil said.

Despite the lawsuits, DBPR has given little to no indication of when it will allow bars to reopen. DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears has begun meeting with bars and breweries around the state, saying he wants to come up with a plan for them to safely reopen.