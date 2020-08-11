Primary ballots cast top 1.87 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With a week to go before the Aug. 18 primary elections, more than 1.87 million ballots had been cast Tuesday through mail-in voting or early voting.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1.646 million mail-in ballots had been cast, while 226,017 people had gone to early-voting sites, according to the Florida Division of Elections website.

Democrats had returned 815,322 mail-in ballots, while Republicans had returned 584,947. Also, voters without party affiliation had cast 233,623 mail-in ballots.

Meanwhile, 122,734 Republicans and 89,474 Democrats had cast ballots at early-voting sites. Only 13,069 unaffiliated voters had done so. The remaining votes came from people registered with minor parties.