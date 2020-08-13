8 COVID-19 deaths in Clay County among 149 reported statewide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Among the 149 COVID-19 deaths reported by the state on Thursday were eight residents in Clay County.

All of the deaths reported in the county on Thursday were men and women between the ages of 69 and 89-years-old.

A total of 61 people have reportedly died in Clay County since the novel coronavirus pandemic began, according to the state health department.

The state’s total of coronavirus-related deaths surpassed 9,000 (9,047) which includes 134 non-residents. Of those, 148 Florida resident deaths were reported Thursday with one additional non-resident death reported.

The additional deaths brought Florida’s seven-day average for COVID-19 deaths to 168. (Note: The deaths reported daily by the Florida Department of Health did not necessarily die in the previous 24 hours as deaths related to coronavirus are often delayed in state reporting.)

Among the number of other deaths added Thursday were 3 in St. Johns County, two in Duval County and one each in Columbia and Putnam counties.

Three St. Johns County residents, all 94 years old, were among the victims.

Overall, Florida added 6,236 new COVID-19 cases Thursday for a statewide total of 557,137. An additional 34,612 tests were also reported.

Daily COVID-19 cases reported in Florida, Jacksonville

In Duval County, 190 new cases were recorded Thursday. The rate of positive COVID-19 tests — considered a measure of active infection spreading in the community — that came back Thursday decreased from 8.5% to 5.7% in the county while the state’s positivity rate also decreased from 11.89% to 9.52%.

Elsewhere in Northeast Florida, Alachua County added 82 new cases (7.6% positivity rate) while St. Johns County added 43 cases and Columbia added 17 (13.6% positivity rate).

The number of hospitalizations due to the virus increased by 590 statewide on Thursday.