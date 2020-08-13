Primary election voting tops 2 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – More than 2 million ballots have been cast in next Tuesday’s primary elections, with about 86% coming through mail-in voting, according to information posted Wednesday afternoon on the state Division of Elections website.

Democrats outpace Republicans in mail-in ballots, while more Republicans have cast ballots at early voting sites.

In all, 1,727,217 ballots had been cast by mail as of Wednesday afternoon, with 859,613 coming from Democrats, 609,937 coming from Republicans and 244,959 coming from voters without party affiliation. The remainder came from people registered with minor parties.

WHERE/WHEN TO CAST PRIMARY BALLOTS: Early voting in Florida begins | WHAT/WHO IS ON THE BALLOT: News4Jax Voter’s Guide

Meanwhile, 274,077 ballots had been cast at early voting sites, with Republicans casting 151,958, Democrats casting 105,376 and unaffiliated voters casting 15,830, according to the Division of Elections.