Florida reported average of 175 COVID-19 deaths per day this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Tuesday, Florida reported a record of 277 COVID-19 deaths in one day.

After the Florida Department of Health reported another 229 novel coronavirus deaths on Friday, the seven-day average for deaths reported in the state now stands at 175.

(Note: The deaths reported daily by the Florida Department of Health did not necessarily die in the previous 24 hours as deaths related to coronavirus are often delayed in state reporting.)

Among the deaths reported by the state on Friday were three Columbia County residents and two Duval County residents.

All of the eight deaths reported in Northeast Florida on Friday were men and women between the ages of 51 and 102-years-old.

The state’s total of coronavirus-related deaths reached 9,276 on Friday which includes 135 non-residents.

The state also reported a rise in hospitalizations Friday with 618 new patients, just shy of the one-day record set last week. More than 33,000 people have been hospitalized in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

Overall, Florida added 6,148 new COVID-19 cases Friday for a statewide total of 563,285. An additional 39,519 tests were also reported.

Daily COVID-19 cases reported in Florida, Jacksonville

In Duval County, 139 new cases were recorded Friday. The rate of positive COVID-19 tests — considered a measure of active infection spreading in the community — that came back Friday remained at 5.7% in the county while the state’s positivity rate decreased from 9.5% to 8.1%.

Elsewhere in Northeast Florida, Alachua County added 94 new cases (7.4% positivity rate) while St. Johns County added 67 cases and Columbia added 25 (14.6% positivity rate).

As Florida’s death toll from the new coronavirus topped 9,000 this week, its pandemic-buffeted economy led the nation in a drop in the number of new jobless claims.

The number of jobless claims are still historically high, as the state claws back economic activity still stunted by the continuing outbreak and while schools around the state grapple with how to reopen classes safely.

Some 55,106 Floridians filed for unemployment benefits last week, federal labor figures released Thursday show, a decline of 23,180 claims from the previous week, the biggest drop of any state.

By comparison, at the same time in August 2019, there were 5,978 new jobless claims in Florida.