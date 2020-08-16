5 COVID-19 deaths in Northeast Florida among 107 reported statewide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported 107 additional coronavirus-related deaths, including five in Northeast Florida.

The death of a 71-year-old man was recorded Sunday in Duval County, where they have now been 222 deaths. St. Johns County has recorded 46 deaths, including the deaths of a 96-year-old woman and a 94-year-old woman that were reported Sunday. And in Putnam County, the deaths of a 79-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman were reported Sunday for a county total of 33 deaths.

There have been a total of 9,587 deaths reported in Florida since the pandemic’s first recorded appearance in the state on March 1.

On Sunday, the state Department of Health reported 3,779 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 573,416. Sunday was the first day since June 23 that Florida reported a daily increase of fewer than 4,000 cases.

The statewide positivity rate for testing ticked up slightly to 7.8% on Saturday.

The number of cases has been steadily on the decline since peaking a month ago. Still, health officials have urged residents to remain on guard against the virus by wearing masks, practicing good hygiene and keeping a safe distance from others.

Amid the pandemic, Florida school districts that restarted in-person learning last week and a few have reported COVID-19 cases among staff or students -- including Bradford County, where students returned last week. Other districts are getting pushback from state officials over plans to conduct online-only classes fro the first weeks of school.

Daily COVID-19 cases reported in Florida and Duval County

The daily reports from state officials provide a snapshot of the virus, but there is sometimes a lag time in which deaths and new cases and deaths are reported to state officials.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.