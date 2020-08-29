10 NE Florida COVID-19 deaths among 150 more statewide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another 150 Florida residents and non-residents have died related to COVID-19, according to data released Saturday by the state health department.

Florida’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began is now at 11,249.

According to the Associated Press, as of Friday, the state’s average daily reported deaths over the past week was 114, the lowest level in more than a month. Florida’s average daily reported deaths was third in the country behind Texas at 182 and California at 123.

Ten of the 150 deaths added in Florida Saturday were in seven Northeast Florida counties, bringing the area’s total to 538 deaths across 11 counties.

Duval County has reported the most deaths by far with 254. Three of those -- all men ages 55, 68 and 73 -- were added Saturday.

Alachua County added two more deaths -- a 40-year-old man and an 86-year-old man -- to bring its total to 33.

Baker, Clay, Columbia, Nassau and St. Johns counties reported one additional death each on Saturday.

Statewide, Florida reported an additional 3,197 cases of COVID-19 for a total of 619,003 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Florida’s average of daily case increases over the last week is now 3,058 down from peaks averaging nearly 12,000 daily in mid-July.

RELATED: Expert: Still not time to declare victory as rate of COVID-19 cases drop in Florida

The percent positivity rate has also been lower, remaining below 7% for nine of the last 10 days.

Despite the improving numbers, the virus was interrupting back-to-school efforts in some areas. In central Florida, Osceola County officials announced that Harmony Middle School in St. Cloud would be closed for two weeks after 10 staff members either tested positive for the coronavirus or needed to be tested because they’d been in close contact with an infected employee.

In-person lessons in Osceola County began Monday, and school officials said there was no evidence that any students were exposed.

The number of people being treated in Florida hospitals for COVID-19 has been declining since highs of more than 9,500 cases on July 23. The number of patients Friday morning stood at 3,995, according to a state hospital census posted online.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

Deaths from COVID-19 usually occur two weeks or more after diagnosis, so epidemiologists have said Florida’s fatality rate should shrink in the coming weeks if confirmed infections continue to shrink.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.