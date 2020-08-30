14 additional coronavirus-related deaths reported in Florida

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported 14 additional coronavirus-related deaths.

One of the deaths reported Sunday was in Northeast Florida: the death of a 73-year-old woman in Putnam County, which has now recorded 37 deaths.

According to the Florida Times-Union, the rise in deaths is the smallest since June 22, when the daily report added 12 deaths.

Florida’s total number of deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began is now at 11,263. Of those, 539 have been recorded in 11 Northeast Florida counties.

Deaths from COVID-19 usually occur two weeks or more after diagnosis, so epidemiologists have said Florida’s fatality rate should shrink in the coming weeks if confirmed infections continue to shrink.

Statewide, Florida on Sunday reported 2,583 new coronavirus cases.

Overall, the state has now reported 621,586 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Florida’s positivity rate in testing has been lower, remaining below 7% for 10 of the last 11 days. The state’s positivity rate was 5.14% for Saturday.

Jacksonville on Sunday added 107 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing Duval County’s total to 26,391 cases with 254 deaths. Duval County’s positivity rate was 3.51% for Saturday.

In Putnam County, eight new cases were recorded Sunday for a county total of 1,763. Putnam County’s positivity rate was 4.88% for Saturday.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.