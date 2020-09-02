Florida reports 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, 150 more deaths

A day after announcing it has cut ties with one of the country’s largest health labs over a massive coronavirus testing data dump that skewed the state’s COVID-19 numbers, Florida released data Wednesday more in line with recent trends of daily increases.

Florida reported 2,402 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 150 additional deaths related to the virus.

Removing Tuesday’s outlier data from the equation, Florida is averaging just under 3,000 new cases a day over the last week.

In Northeast Florida, Jacksonville added 124 cases to reach 26,807 with a 5.42% positivity rate in Wednesday’s data. Duval County has now reported 262 deaths related to the coronavirus, including three women -- ages 96, 92 and 87 -- added in the latest data.

St. Johns County has now reported 4,413 cases with 60 deaths, including a 95-year-old woman included in Wednesday’s update.

Nassau County added two more deaths -- men ages 89 and 61 -- to reach 22 since the pandemic began.

County-by-county breakdown for Northeast Florida

Florida health officials announced Tuesday before releasing the daily update that the state has severed ties with Quest Diagnostics, one of the country’s largest health testing providers, after the company failed to submit timely results of 75,000 COVID-19 test results, some dating as far back as April.

Gov. Ron DeSantis called the company's failure “egregious” and raised further questions, he said, about the reliability of testing data for making policy decisions.

“Some of this data is just flawed. I mean some of these test results can be dumped over many many weeks and in this case many many months,” the governor said Tuesday in Jacksonville.

“I’ve been preaching: Be wary of some of these test results,” he said. “This is the most egregious dump we’ve had.”

Florida and Duval County’s daily COVID-19 case increases

In an earlier statement, the governor said he was directing all state agencies not to rely on Quest for COVID-19 testing.

The company blamed the delay on “technical issues,” saying in a statement that “the issue has since been resolved.”

The company said there were no unusual delays in notifying people of their test results.

“Quest Diagnostics takes seriously our responsibility to report laboratory data to public health authorities in a timely manner to aid pandemic response,” the company said.

“We apologize for this matter and regret the challenge it poses for public health authorities in Florida,” the company's statement continued.

State officials said the company informed the state Monday night of the unreported test results. The information was included in the data released by the state on Tuesday.

“While the data, for the most part were over 2 weeks old – with some being almost 5 months old – the state incorporated information that would be useful and included the rest in the interest of transparency,” state officials said a statement released Tuesday.

While the data “will have historical significance,” state officials said, it “will have little impact on the status of the pandemic today.”