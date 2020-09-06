2 Northeast Florida coronavirus-related deaths among 38 more statewide

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported 38 additional coronavirus-related deaths.

Among those deaths were an 83-year-old woman in Duval County, which has reported a total of 271 deaths, and a 40-year-old man in Columbia County, where a total of 39 deaths have been recorded.

The total number of deaths statewide since the coronavirus pandemic began is now at 12,001.

On Sunday, Florida added 2,564 additional COVID-19 cases for a total of 646,431 confirmed cases.

Many experts say safely moving forward with reopening should be done when the state dips below a positivity rate of 5% when averaged over a two-week period.

According to data released Sunday, Florida’s percent positivity for new cases was 5.06% on Saturday.

The downward trajectory in deaths and new cases in recent weeks helped reassure confidence that the pandemic was waning in Florida.

Most beaches were expected to remain open over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Officials have been urging Floridians to wear face masks and observe social distancing throughout the three-day holiday weekend, particularly at beaches and other public places.

Florida health officials announced Tuesday before releasing the daily update that the state had severed ties with Quest Diagnostics, one of the country’s largest health testing providers, after the company failed to submit timely results of 75,000 COVID-19 test results, some dating as far back as April.

Gov. Ron DeSantis called the company’s failure “egregious.”

The company blamed the delay on “technical issues,” saying in a statement that “the issue has since been resolved.”

The company said there were no unusual delays in notifying people of their test results.