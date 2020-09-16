LIVE: Ron DeSantis holding news conference on Hurricane Sally

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference at 5 p.m. from the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

Authorities in Pensacola say 200 National Guard members will be arriving Thursday in response to Hurricane Sally, which hit the Gulf Coast with wind and drenching rains that have caused flooding.

At a Wednesday afternoon news conference, Escambia County authorities announced a dusk to dawn curfew for the next three days. They also said there have been 377 rescues so far from water-stricken areas.

Sally lumbered ashore Wednesday morning near the Florida-Alabama line as Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph (165 kph) winds and rain measured in feet, not inches. It has swamped homes and trapped people in high water as it creeps inland.

It has since weakened to a tropical storm.