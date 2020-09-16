More than 700 COVID-19 deaths in NE Florida in 6 months

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida has now reported 13,100 deaths related to COVID-19 since the state first reported cases of the virus a little over six months ago.

In data released Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health, the state added another 154 deaths -- 28 of those in Northeast Florida counties. About 30% of the deaths added in Wednesday’s day occurred more than one month ago.

In the 11 Northeast Florida counties News4Jax has tracked through the pandemic, 702 total deaths have been reported since COVID-19 hit the state in early March.

Duval County added 10 deaths in Wednesday’s data, bringing Jacksonville’s total to 336, Columbia County added five deaths to reach 50 total, Nassau County added four deaths, including a 103-year-old man, and now sits at 35 total. Baker County added three, Flagler and Union counties added two each, and Clay and St. Johns counties added one each.

Of the newly reported deaths in Jacksonville, the youngest was a 49-year-old man and the oldest was a 100-year-old woman.

The Florida Department of Health said Wednesday the state’s positivity rate Tuesday was 4.47%.

County-by-county breakdown for Northeast Florida

Alachua County added 157 cases Wednesday, marking the sixth straight day that the county saw an increase of at least 100 cases. Cases have recently spiked in Alachua County, with 131 cases Friday, a record 212 cases Saturday, 160 cases Sunday, 154 cases Monday, and 102 cases Tuesday. That brings Alachua County’s total number of cases since the coronavirus pandemic began to 6,814 — second only to Duval County in Northeast Florida.

A majority of the Alachua County cases continue to be reported among young people. More than 58% of the cases added Wednesday were among those aged 24 and younger.

Jacksonville added 124 cases Tuesday for an overall total of 28,756.

Daily cases reported in Florida and Duval County since March

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.