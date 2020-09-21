Florida reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since June 10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida added 1,685 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total number of statewide infections to 685,439 since March, according to the state Department of Health.

News4Jax records show it was the lowest single-day increase in cases since June 10 when 1,371 cases were added.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 21 additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 13,480.

One of the additional deaths reported Monday was in Northeast Florida: the death of an 82-year-old man in St. Johns County.

After 10 straight days with more than 100 cases, Alachua County added 79 new COVID-19 cases Monday. That brings Alachua County’s total number of cases since the coronavirus pandemic began to 7,581 — second only to Duval County in the 11 Northeast Florida counties tracked by News4Jax.

Duval County added 68 new cases Monday for an overall total of 29,449.

The positivity rate from coronavirus testing for Florida and Duval County continues to hover around 5% — the level at which health officials believe shows limited community spread. The state Department of Health said Monday Florida’s positivity rate Sunday was 4.36%, while Duval County’s was 4.18%.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.