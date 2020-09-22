2,400 more COVID-19 cases, 99 more deaths reported in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida added 2,470 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of statewide infections to 687,909 since March, according to the state Department of Health.

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 99 additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 13,579.

Seven of the additional deaths reported Tuesday were in Northeast Florida: three in St. Johns County, two in Alachua County and one each in Duval and St. Johns counties.

After 10 straight days with more than 100 cases, Alachua County added 79 new COVID-19 cases Monday and 70 on Tuesday. That brings Alachua County’s total number of cases since the coronavirus pandemic began to 7,651 — second only to Duval County in the 11 Northeast Florida counties tracked by News4Jax.

Duval County added 131 new cases Tuesday for an overall total of 29,580.

The positivity rate from coronavirus testing for Florida and Duval County continues to hover around 5% — the level that health officials believe shows limited community spread. The state Department of Health said Tuesday that Florida’s positivity rate Monday was 5.88%, while Duval County’s was 5.36%.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.