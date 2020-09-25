Over 14,000 have died related to COVID-19 in Florida, data show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Friday reported 122 additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 14,083 since March.

Nine of the additional deaths reported Friday were in Northeast Florida: four in Duval County, two in Alachua County, two in Clay County and one in Union County. Those who died ranged in age from 48 and 81.

Five of the newly reported deaths in Northeast Florida were first identified as COVID-19 patients by the state in July.

On Friday, Florida added 2,847 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of statewide infections to 695,887 since the pandemic began.

Duval County added 120 new cases Friday for a total of 29,965.

For the last few days, the positivity rate from coronavirus testing in both Florida and Duval County has dipped below 5% — the level that health officials believe shows limited community spread. The state Department of Health said Friday that Florida’s positivity rate Thursday was 4.29%, while Duval County’s was 3.15%.

