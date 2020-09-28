Florida reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases since June 2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida added 738 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total number of statewide infections to 701,302 since March, according to the state Department of Health.

News4Jax records show it was the lowest single-day increase in cases since June 2 when 617 cases were added.

The state on Monday reported five additional deaths related to the virus, including one in Duval County and one in Alachua County. Both of the newly reported deaths in Northeast Florida were first identified as COVID-19 patients by the state in late July.

Overall, Florida has reported 14,207 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

On Sunday, test results for more than 20,900 people were reported to the Florida Department of Health.

The state Department of Health said Monday that Sunday’s statewide positivity rate for new cases was 4.23%. It was the 46th straight day below 10% positivity of new cases.

Duval County’s positivity rate for new cases was 4.48% on Sunday. The county added 57 new COVID-19 cases on Monday for a total of 30,264 cases.

According to News4Jax records, it was the lowest single-day increase in cases in Duval County since June 15 when 42 cases were added.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has extended the city’s mask mandate for another 30 days, the city confirmed Monday to News4Jax. The order, which applies to indoor locations where social distancing is not possible, now will continue until Oct. 27.

Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses in Florida on Friday and banned local fines against people who refuse to wear masks as he seeks to reopen the state’s economy.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.