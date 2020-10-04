Time is short: 1 day left to register to vote

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re not registered to vote by the end of the day tomorrow, you won’t get to help decide if Donald Trump will get another four years in the White House or Joe Biden will be our next president. Not to mention having a say in many other state and local races this year.

Both Florida and Georgia “close” their voter rolls 28 days before any election. The Monday deadline also applies to anyone who needs to change their address or want to change their political party is also Monday.

To be eligible you must be a US citizen, a resident of the state and resident of the county you want to be registered and at least 18 years old.

Registering or changing your address or status is a quick process that can be completed online in both Florida and Georgia. You can also use to links to check that your registration is current, request a ballot by mail, find out where you vote and even learn which congressional, legislative and local districts you live in so you’ll can use our Voter’s Guide to learn who will be on your ballot.

Residents can also visit their local supervisor of elections office on Monday or pick up an application at most public libraries and driver’s license offices. You can also print a registration form from the state elections website and mail it in -- but it must be postmarked by Monday for it won’t count for this election.

As of the last data posted by the Florida Division of Elections, there were 14,065,627 voters registered in Florida, with Democrats making up 37% of those voters, edging out the Republican’s 36%. Voters with no political affiliation now represent 26% of all Florida voters.

Democrats used to have a larger lead in registered voters, although they have little to show for it in recent statewide elections. Both parties have been pushing hard to get voters registered before the deadline. The voters have picked a Democratic governor for 30 years. And while President Barak Obama won Florida in both his elections, Republicans won every other presidential race in the state since Bill Clinton in 1996.

And Florida is famous for its razor-thin margins, with three of the last five presidential races won by less than 1%.