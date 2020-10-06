Florida passes 6,000 long-term care COVID-19 deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida has topped 6,000 deaths of long-term care residents and staff members from COVID-19, as the virus continues to attack seniors and people with underlying health conditions.

A Florida Department of Health report Tuesday showed 6,001 long-term care deaths attributed to COVID-19, after an increase of 12 from Monday.

A separate Department of Health report indicates that almost all of the deaths involved residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, with about 70 involving staff members.

Long-term care deaths make up about 40 percent of the 14,767 deaths of Florida residents from the pandemic.

Miami-Dade County leads the state with 809 long-term care deaths, but 19 counties have had at least 100 deaths. Palm Beach County has had 611, Pinellas County has had 537, and Broward County has had 413, according to the Department of Health.