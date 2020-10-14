Florida reports 1,300 COVID-19 deaths in first 2 weeks of October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With 66 coronavirus-related deaths added in Wednesday’s daily report from the Florida Department of Health, the state has reported 1,302 deaths in the last two weeks.

That’s an average of 93 a day, far below the 175 daily average the state was seeing in mid-August in the midst of the state’s summer spike.

Florida continues to average about 2,500 cases a day since the start of October and has remained under a 5% positivity rate all but two days in the last 14. That rate is the target scientists suggest is the threshold for community spread.

Among the deaths added in Wednesday’s report were three in Duval County, bringing Jacksonville to 494 deaths since the pandemic began, and two in Columbia, which is now at 68 total. One of the deaths listed for Duval County was a 32-year-old man -- the second 32-year-old in two days to be listed for Duval County. Eight people under age 40 have died with COVID-19 in Duval County, according to the state’s data.

Florida has now reported 15,788 deaths among 741,632 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic hit the state in March.

Tuesday’s report showed 2,883 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state. There were 173 additional cases in Duval County in the last 24 hours, with 78 more in Alachua, 58 in St. Johns, 21 in Clay and 15 in Nassau.

Florida and Duval County daily increases since June 1

Wednesday’s data showed an additional 21,822 people tested, bringing the total number of tests performed in the state to 5.62 million.

Like the state, most local counties also saw their positivity rates rise, with only Clay and Bradford counties remaining under that 5% threshold.