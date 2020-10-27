Florida adds 4,298 coronavirus cases, 57 deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported 57 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,709 since the pandemic began.

Six of the additional deaths reported Tuesday were in Northeast Florida: two in Duval County, two in Clay County, one in Nassau County and one in Flagler County.

The numbers of deaths per day have continued to decline, averaging about 57 a day over the past week, down from a high of 185 in early August.

Florida added 4,298 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, raising the total number of statewide infections to 786,311 since March. That brings the seven-day average of new cases above 3,600, similar to levels in late August when the state’s outbreak was coming down from its summertime peak.

Tuesday was the third time in six days that the number of new cases exceeded 4,200.

In the 11 Northeast Florida counties tracked by News4Jax, 400 new cases were reported Tuesday. Of those, 157 were reported in Duval County.

Florida vs. Duval County daily cases diagnosed since June 1

Hospitalizations have risen over recent days after remaining flat for about a month. There were 2,333 people being treated for the disease in Florida hospitals in the late morning Tuesday, according to a state online census of hospital beds. That figure reached nearly 10,000 in late July, then declined steadily until late September when it began hovering between 2,000 and 2,200 for several weeks.

The state’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Tuesday’s report rose to 6.31%.

Duval (4.58%) and Bradford (0.56%) were the only counties with positivity rates below 5% in Tuesday’s report.

A local doctor told News4Jax that he’s seeing more patients with COVID-19, including children.

“It’s definitely not close to being over,” said Dr. Saman Soleymani, Avecina Medical president.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.