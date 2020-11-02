Florida passes 17,000 COVID-19 deaths of residents, visitors

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 17,000 Florida residents and visitors have died related to COVID-19, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The Florida Department of Health on Monday reported 46 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,043 since the pandemic began.

Three of the additional deaths reported Monday were in Northeast Florida: two in Duval County and one in Flagler County.

On Monday, the state health department also confirmed 4,651 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 812,063 since March.

In the 11 Northeast Florida counties tracked by News4Jax, 616 new cases were reported Monday. Of those, 377 were reported in Duval County.

As of about 2:15 p.m. Monday, there were 2,474 people being treated for the disease in Florida hospitals, according to a state online census of hospital beds.

The statewide positivity rate based on Sunday’s testing was 6.47%, according to the health department, while Duval County’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests Sunday was 7.29%

