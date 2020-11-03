COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations trending higher in Florida

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With another 4,637 confirmed coronavirus cases added in data released Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health, the state is now averaging 4,341 new cases a day over the last week.

At the same time, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are also on the rise.

As of a Tuesday afternoon count, 2,486 people were hospitalized with primary diagnoses of the virus, according to numbers posted on the state Agency for Health Care Administration website. That includes 153 patients in Duval County -- 18 higher than the day before.

More than 17,000 Florida residents and visitors have died related to COVID-19, according to the state.

The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported 56 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,099 since the pandemic began.

Duval County reported six more deaths in Tuesday’s data, bringing Jacksonville’s total to 531 since the pandemic began. Flagler County also added a death to reach 41 total.

Statewide, Florida has reported 816,700 cases of COVID-19 since March with 49,715 hospitalizations over the last eight months.

In the 11 Northeast Florida counties tracked by News4Jax, 390 new cases were reported Tuesday. Of those, 150 were reported in Duval County.

The statewide positivity rate based on Monday’s testing was 7.58%, according to the health department, while Duval County’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests Monday was 6.24%

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.