Florida’s 2-week average for daily COVID-19 cases nears 4,200

State adds another 4,400 coronavirus cases in data released Wednesday

Staff, News4Jax

This April 15, 2020 photo provided by New York Blood Center Enterprises shows vials of blood from donors for testing at the Blood Bank of Delmarva Christiana Donor Center in suburban Newark, Del. Survivors of COVID-19 are donating their blood plasma in droves in hopes it helps other patients recover from the coronavirus. And while the jurys still out, now scientists are testing if the donations might also prevent infection in the first place. (New York Blood Center Enterprises via AP) (New York Blood Center Enterprises)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With another 4,423 confirmed coronavirus cases added in data released Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health, the state is now averaging 4,184 new cases a day over the last two weeks.

As of a Wednesday afternoon count, 2,484 people were hospitalized with primary diagnoses of the virus, according to numbers posted on the state Agency for Health Care Administration website. That includes 152 patients in Duval County.

The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported 32 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,131 since the pandemic began.

Five of the deaths added Wednesday were in Northeast Florida counties: One in Duval County (532 total), and two each in Putnam (52) and Union (47) counties.

Statewide, Florida has reported 821,123 cases of COVID-19 since March with 49,889 hospitalizations over the last eight months.

In the 11 Northeast Florida counties tracked by News4Jax, 375 new cases were reported Wednesday. Of those, 125 were reported in Duval County.

The statewide positivity rate based on Tuesday’s testing was 7.75%, according to the health department, while Duval County’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests Monday was 5.67%

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

