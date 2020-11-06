Florida adds 30,000 new COVID-19 cases in first 6 days of November

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s daily average of coronavirus cases continued to trend upward Friday. In data released by the Florida Department of Health, the state reported another 5,245 confirmed cases of the virus.

That brings the total for the first six days of November to 30,078. Florida has reported a total of 832,625 cases since March.

The state’s current rolling average is 4,346 cases a day over the last two weeks.

The state’s upward trajectory of cases mirrors the nation’s. New confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. have climbed to an all-time high of more than 86,000 per day on average.

Statewide, Florida has reported 50,265 hospitalizations over the last eight months. Currently, 2,564 patients are hospitalized with primary diagnoses of the virus, according to numbers posted on the state Agency for Health Care Administration website. That includes 144 patients in Duval County.

In the 11 Northeast Florida counties tracked by News4Jax, 357 new cases were reported Friday. Of those, 156 were reported in Duval County.

The Florida Department of Health on Friday reported 54 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,224 since the pandemic began.

Five of the deaths added Friday were in Northeast Florida counties: Two each in Baker (26 total) and Duval (534) and one in St. Johns (86).

The statewide positivity rate based on Thursday’s testing was 6.36%, according to the health department, while Duval County’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests Thursday was 4.20%.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.