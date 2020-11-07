Florida nears 5,000 COVID-19 cases a day to start November

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In the first seven days of November, Florida has reported 34,350 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 -- an average of 4,932 a day.

In the first two weeks of October, the state was averaging 2,620 cases a day.

Florida added 4,452 cases in data released Saturday by the state health department, bringing the state to 837,077 cases since March.

The state’s upward trajectory of cases mirrors the nation’s. New confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. have climbed to an all-time high of more than 86,000 per day on average.

Statewide, Florida has reported 50,426 hospitalizations over the last eight months. Currently, 2,672 patients are hospitalized with primary diagnoses of the virus, according to numbers posted Saturday on the state Agency for Health Care Administration website. That’s over 100 more than the state was reporting at the same time Friday.

In Duval County, 170 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 -- 26 more than the county reported Friday.

In the 11 Northeast Florida counties tracked by News4Jax, 279 new cases were reported Saturday. Of those, 82 were reported in Duval County and 86 were reported in Alachua County.

The Florida Department of Health on Saturday reported 87 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,311 since the pandemic began.

Three of the deaths added Saturday were in Northeast Florida counties: Two in Union (49 total) and one in St. Johns (87).

The statewide positivity rate based on Friday’s testing was 8.28%, according to the health department, while Duval County’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests Friday was 4.69%.

Over the last two weeks, the state’s daily positivity rate has been trending above the 5% threshold experts say is the mark of community spread. The state’s two-week average is 6.30%. Jacksonville’s positivity rates have remained closer to the 5% mark. Duval County’s two-week average Saturday was 5.13%.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.