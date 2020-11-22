Florida adds 6,586 COVID-19 cases

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health reported 6,586 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

According to the state Department of Health, 938,414 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, the state also reported 62 additional coronavirus-related deaths, including four in Alachua County, one in Duval County, one in Clay County, one in Nassau County and one in Columbia County.

Since the start of the pandemic, 18,214 people in Florida have died related to the virus.

As of Sunday, 3,613 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

The statewide positivity rate based on Saturday’s testing was 6.57%, according to the health department.

