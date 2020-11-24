Florida reports 8,555 new COVID-19 cases, including 517 in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported 8,555 new coronavirus cases.

According to the state Department of Health, 953,300 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Florida is on track to become the third state in the country to hit 1 million cases of COVID-19 -- likely within the next week.

In Duval County, 517 more cases were recorded Tuesday for a total of 41,415.

On Tuesday, the state also reported 73 additional coronavirus-related deaths, including four in Northeast Florida. Duval, St. Johns, Nassau and Alachua counties each recorded one death on Tuesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 18,383 people in Florida have died related to the virus.

As of around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, 3,780 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration. That was an increase of 22 since midafternoon Monday.

The statewide positivity rate has also inched higher this week, reaching 7.47% based on Monday’s testing, the health department said Tuesday.

Florida and Jacksonville COVID-19 daily cases since June 1

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.