Nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A day after Florida became the third state in the country to surpass 1 million cases of COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported 9,994 new cases.

According to the state Department of Health, 1,018,160 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the state also reported 96 additional coronavirus-related deaths, including 14 in Northeast Florida (eight in Duval County, two in Columbia County, two in Putnam County, one in St. Johns County and one in Clay County).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 19,012 people in Florida have died related to the virus.

As of around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, 4,246 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Tuesday’s testing was 9.12%, the health department said Wednesday.

Florida and Jacksonville COVID-19 daily cases since June 1

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.